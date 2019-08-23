Rain chances remain through Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The chance of rain continues to be our weather headline through today into Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated this morning and more widespread this evening. Like yesterday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms will produce lightning and blinding rain. One final chance of weekend rain comes Saturday with a chance of hit and miss, morning and midday thunderstorms. Riders and volunteers for the hotter n hell hundred should be equipped for occasional showers during the ride.