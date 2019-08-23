Texoma Farmers feel impact of U.S. and China trade war

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The trade war between the U.S. and China continues to grow as China has imposed new tariffs on 75 billion dollars’ worth of U.S. goods The ongoing tension is hitting farmers the most.
Tim Montz is one of them. He has owned Montz Pecan Company for over 30 years.
“Pecans in China were kind of unheard of maybe 10 years ago. There was a group of people in Texas and Georgia that went over there about 10 years ago and I was one of them,” he said, “They were buying about 2 million pounds a year. They went from 2 million to a hundred million pounds in just a few years because they really love pecans.”
But the last couple of years things have taken a rough turn. “We had a tornado last spring and then we had a freeze the spring before,” Montz remembers.
On top of the usual challenges farming brings, a trade war began last year between the U.S. and China.
“When the trade wars started, they went up to 47%. When that happened China pretty much quit buying any pecans from us,” he said.
The price change caused Montz to lose half his profit last year. He has had to cut back on equipment expenses.
The trade war is escalating and there is not a clear sign that an agreement between the two countries will happen anytime soon.
President Donald Trump exclaimed in a Rose Garden press conference Wednesday “I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it. I’m taking on China, I’m taking on China on trade. And you know what? We’re winning.”
President Trump also tweeted about the most recent 5% and 10% tariffs imposed by China saying that, quote, "…Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China…" Montz said he and other farmers have been looking to start trading with India and European countries, but they are not buying in as quickly as China previously did.
As a farmer Montz is used to having to adjust and roll with the punches, but he says by this time next year it would be ideal for The China vs. U.S. trade war to end. “Most of the growers I think still support trump trying to make a good deal, but you know it's hurting our pocket. We're wanting to see something happen before too long. We hope.”
The tariffs on U.S. goods that China announced today will take affect beginning September 1.
