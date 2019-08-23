WF area food bank is low on food

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Twelve north Texas counties are in danger of going hungry, all because many shelves at the north Texas area food bank, are empty.
“Although we haven’t had to turn anyone away, the quantity they normally are used to getting is just not there, so there not able to get as much for those in need,” CEO of the food bank Kara Nickens said. “So, these are just some of our shelves where we would normally have food that would be going out to our 160 partner agencies in our 12 counties but as you can see, they're empty.”
Nickens told me they get 60% less donations from stores and manufacturers today, then they had five years ago. Making things worse during summer months, she says people generally don’t think about giving. So, what they have in stock always goes fast.
“Typically, when we get a load in, it’s about a 20,000 pound load and it is gone within a week or two,” operations manager Rusty Williams said.
The biggest need is nonperishable food like canned green beans and meats, they always need cereal too. The time to step up is now, because it takes a community, to feed a community.
“Whether you can make a monetary or food donation we would really appreciate it, we need to get these shelves restocked so we can feed our families, especially our children in our service area because one in four of our children are at risk of going to bed hungry,” Nickens said.
The food bank is always looking for more volunteers, to find out how you can donate your time, or food, visit their website or see them in person at 1230 Midwestern Pkwy.
