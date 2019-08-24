Downtown businesses thriving during HHH weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “Downtown has turned a 360 turn from where it was 20 years ago,” said Jimmy Cooper of the Iron Horse Pub.
Some businesses like the Iron Horse Pub have grown around Hotter N’ Hell, becoming a center for cyclists and locals each year.
“A great event for Wichita Falls and it’s great that our nightclubs and bars and restaurants have the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Cooper, the pub’s director of operations.
Since 2000, Iron Horse has helped to entertain guests during Wichita Falls’ biggest weekend, hosting the finish line talent until after the sun goes down.
“Come around midnight everybody goes home but up until then all these restaurants all these pubs they’re all going to be back,” said Cooper.
The increase in consumers downtown, especially during Hotter N’ Hell, has even encouraged some businesses to change locations, putting them closer to the action.
“We knew that if we moved downtown we could have more space as well as be more involved in community events,” said Brooke Willis, owner of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates.
This will be Brooke Willis’ first Hotter N’ Hell since moving her chocolate shop downtown, using it as a way to help celebrate the event with additions such as the Hotter N’ Hell, which is a chocolate infused with habanero.
“Just in the last two or three days it’s so exciting because we feel like such a part of the community now," said Willis.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.