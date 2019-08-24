HHH; Crowd members wear costumes and wave signs to support cyclists

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cyclists stretched though the middle of Downtown Wichita Falls as they got ready to kick off their races and rides.
Family and friends lined the edges of the road to watch the spectacle of thousands of wheels pass them by.
Some loyal Hotter N’ Hell Hundred enthusiasts came out to give them a morale boost.
“It started three years ago. It was more of just finding something somehow to encourage the riders as they go. At the time we had a friend riding and we wanted to cheer them on, but we weren’t really training enough to ride anything. So, we made signs,”
Not only did they hold signs that read “That’s a lot of work for a free banana” and “See you later alligator,” they also wore costumes to go along with the signs.
So other than the tons of bicycles whizzing by, it is no surprise what else the crowd was happy to see. Gabriella Morales said one of her favorite parts of the morning, “The alligator and the banana.”
