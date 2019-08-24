HHH: Families ride together

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Families from all over were spotted cheering on their loved ones as they rode in the Hotter N’ Hell Hundred.
Jeri Fowler said “We have been volunteering for over ten-eleven years at the rest stops and all. Both of us are retired now, so I’m a host for my son now that comes back each year to ride with some of the Fort Worth PD and we bed and breakfast them now. We hope to see them at the finish line."
“This is my third year," said Robert McCann. "The weather is perfect this year it is not as hot as it was last year starting out and some and a couple of the guys that I work within Fort Worth are coming back home to ride so good luck to all the riders.”
This annual tradition spans generations for this family from Mississippi with ages ranging from 12-72.
“When we moved to the area about ten years or so ago when he was riding, and he suggested why do not we come to do it as a family we said sure so we have done it ever since,” Osoinach said.
The family hopes to keep it going.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.