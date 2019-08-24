HHH: Families supporting riders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hackley family lined the sidewalks of downtown to cheer on riders, they were also supporting one of their own.
“Our son Jonah Hackley is riding, and he is a very active cyclist, he's talking about doing the Tour De France at some point,” Jonah’s mom Pamela Hackley said.
She’s happy to be here supporting her son and is glad he chose cycling.
“It’s a healthy sport which I think is wonderful it builds comradely between all of the cyclists from all over the country,” Pamela said.
This year the whole family came out, looking the cyclist part.
“Last year I just walked around so I said this year, we're bringing our bikes,” Pamela said. Jonah even got his dad riding, after he gave him his old bike.
“This is my first day to ride a bicycle in over twenty years,” Jonah’s dad Stephen Hackley said.
This is the first Hotter ‘N Hell for dad, the second for Jonah, and the whole family says they’ll be back next year.
