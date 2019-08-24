HHH: Rest stop one volunteers keep cyclists safe

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -As the sun came up on Saturday, volunteers at rest stop one in Iowa Park started to get busy.
Some volunteers cheered, others passed out Powerade, and one group made sure cyclists were okay as they passed by.
“My job is to help at the medical tent,” said Megan Lopez, a volunteer. “I give out pickle juice and band-aids.”
For Lopez, volunteering at the medical tent at rest stop one has now become a family tradition. She said this is all thanks to her stepmom, Cassie Rook who’s a registered nurse with Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
“It’s a great way to give back to your community and represent your hospital,” said Rook.
"We have biofreeze which is like icy hot and it helps with muscle cramps," said Brittany Simms, a registered nurse volunteer. "We have pickles and pickle juice which helps with muscle cramps and dehydration."
For Brook and Simms, what's making them come back again next year is having the opportunity to meet new people and hear their stories.
"I like that there are people from all over and it's not just Wichita," said Simms. "It's a really big event so you meet a lot of people."
“Sometimes they will stop by and say ‘Thank you for helping us, we’re glad you’re here,’ and it’s one of my favorite parts,” said Lopez.
