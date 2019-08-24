Hotter weather is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today wasn’t so hot, we only made it to about 94 degrees. Unfortunately these conditions won’t last we will have a big warm up happening tomorrow. Tomorrow we will hit triple digits once again. Then Monday we will be even warmer than that with real feel temperatures getting closer to 110. But with bad news there is always good news in the forecast. We will have a nice decrease in temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday and with that comes rain chances. As of right now it’s just 20% chances however those may increase as we get closer to time.