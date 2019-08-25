Tracking a cold front

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today was the first of two hot days, Monday looks to be extremely hot. However, we are going to have a few cool days coming this week. With those cool days come some rain chances across Texoma. We could see come storms with this cold front that will be coming into our area on Tuesday. These rain chances will last Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday we will see temperatures fall into the low 90s and on Wednesday we will see temperatures fall even further into the mid 80s for the high. Then we will start to warm up as we get to the middle part of the week. By next weekend we will start to warm up again but it will not be as hot as we will see tomorrow. We will only warm up to the mid to upper 90s.