Wee-Chi-Tah Trail race finish off Hotter N’ Hell weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As if biking for 100 miles wasn’t enough, just as the sun was rising this morning the foot-race portion of Hotter N’ Hell weekend kicked off down the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail.
“It’s pretty tough to get through the half marathon the morning after Hotter N’ Hell,” said participant Steve Keller.
Directors of the dirt events say the trail races act as bookends for all of the participants.
“We’re really just trying to add value to the weekend and we really hope we do that,” said Sandy Fleming, the race director.
The uneven terrain across the course provides a unique challenge to runners.
Larry Filer, who won the half marathon, said, “It’s a lot more technical. You’ve really got to watch where you’re stepping.”
“The terrain here is a little more switch-backy and up and down and you really need to be careful,” added Keller.
Steve and his wife, Pollyann, rode the mountain bike race on Friday, then the 100 miler on Saturday. For them, today’s half marathon completes their fifth triple threat.
“A little challenge every year,” said Keller.
Fleming adds that since almost everyone who rides also runs, adding a foot race to the end of the Hotter N’ Hell weekend only makes sense, especially for those who travel.
“People train all year long for the triple threat and the Hotter N’ Hell l and we’re so glad to offer events that give people a purpose,” said Fleming.
