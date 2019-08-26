Cold front brings chance of rain, big drop in temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The twenty four hour forecast is centered on a cold front which will bring our biggest drop in temperatures since the first week in July. Today will be one of the hottest days of the year with highs around 105 and gusty south winds. The cold front will slide through tonight, not only turning our winds northerly but also bringing a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain chances stay with us through Wednesday morning.