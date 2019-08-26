WFPD: Man starts fire in store bathroom

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said a man was arrested Friday morning for lighting a plastic anti-theft box on fire in a Walgreens bathroom.
According to the arrest report, officers found Garry Brown, 75, locked in one of the stalls.
Police were called to the store just before 11 a.m. Friday. Officers said the bathroom door was locked and the manager had to override the lock.
When the door opened, officers said the bathroom was filled with black smoke and smelled like burning plastic. They found Brown locked in one of the stalls. In his hands, officers found a plastic anti-theft security box that was burned and melted. Officers believe he might have been trying to get to the item inside the box.
Brown was removed from the bathroom and arrested. The fire department was called to make sure the store’s fire systems were reset.
Officers took Brown to the Wichita County Jail. He was charged with Arson and bonded out of jail on Saturday.
