Burk. administrator a finalist in Super. of the Year Award

The 2019 finalists included Tylor Chaplin of Burkburnett ISD. Chaplin has 12 years of administrative experience. He has been superintendent of Burkburnett ISD for four years and serves approximately 3,300 students. The committee cited his passion for protecting public education’s future and for civic involvement. The committee noted his efforts to be involved at every level in the district – whether visiting each campus to greet arriving students or being inclusive when gathering input and ideas to make sure the district and students are future-ready. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tarleton State University and his doctorate from Lamar University.