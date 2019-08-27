Dexter Learning opens for full time students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -This week Dexter Learning Facilities opened their doors to their first group of full-time students.
Josiah Massey says his mom introduced him to Dexter and he fell in love.
"One day, it was a while ago, they had a free day to try it out at Dexter, and my mom was like let’s go. So funny story I didn’t really want to go, and my mom was like let’s try this.
Dexter Learning’s full-time classes are currently in session this week and completely filled. Josiah and 27 other students, some as young as eight, are getting a chance to receive a personalized learning experience, thanks to Michael Olaya and his team. Micheal Olaya, a Midwestern State University graduate, believes that traditional public education does not meet all of the specific need’s that kids have. His school will not only recognize those different learning styles but develop students to meet the needs of the changing work style.
“This environment is similar to Google or Facebook headquarters in Silicon Valley and if we want our students to create these place or to work in these places they need a similar environment. The average school environment hasn’t changed in decades and decades and so for a student to walk into a place like this they feel inspired,” said Olaya.
Olaya recruited and old friend, Lora Saarino, to help him develop the curriculum, and she is just as passionate about helping students reach their full potential with self-pace learning.
“It’s something called mastery-based learning and more peer-to-peer instruction, so our student does not progress through the curriculum until they master each individual topic. It’s actually really important for learning outcomes. The other thing that our students get is way more one-one experience, so they are constantly working with facilitators and working with each other. We try to make learning much more social here at Dexter,” Olaya said.
Michael and Lora both expressed that younger kids can grasp difficult concepts given the opportunity.
“I think that students and humans have a very powerful desire to learn in meaningful ways. Yesterday when the students were writing some of their hopes for Dexter, so many of them wrote I want to learn I want to learn more. Almost the message was don’t waste my time. I don’t want to be bored, and I think really what I’m find with the students they are hungry to learn In ways that aren’t about sitting and passively learning,” Lora Saarino said.
The next group student will begin in January and by that time all renovations should be complete. Dexter Learning Facilities will cover the entire 2nd floor of Big Blue.
