Dexter Learning opens for full time students

“I think that students and humans have a very powerful desire to learn in meaningful ways. Yesterday when the students were writing some of their hopes for Dexter, so many of them wrote I want to learn I want to learn more. Almost the message was don’t waste my time. I don’t want to be bored, and I think really what I’m find with the students they are hungry to learn In ways that aren’t about sitting and passively learning,” Lora Saarino said.