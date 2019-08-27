Fatal early morning accident in Archer Co.

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A head-on collision between a SUV travelling north on Hwy 281 and a 4-door passenger car heading South on Hwy 281 during a period of heavy rainfall early Tuesday morning took a fatal turn.
Officials tell us the female driver of the SUV was transported to United Regional with serious injuries, the two children in the SUV were not seriously injured.
The female driver of the 4-door passenger car was pronounced dead on the scene.
The highway closed in both directions for about an hour following the accident.
None of the names of any of the passengers of either vehicle have been released as of this time.
Stay with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.