Firefighters battle flames in 107 degree heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On the hottest day of the year in Texoma, 40 Wichita Falls firefighters battled a large house fire. Tonight, the cause of it all is still under investigation. The fire started around 1pm Monday, near Memorial Stadium. Everybody in the house got out safely.
“Initial arriving crews identified the fire was pretty well advanced inside the home, it has already gotten up into the attic,” WFFD Fire Chief Ken Prillman said.
With a temperature of 107 degrees and gusty south winds, today’s weather made an already difficult task that much harder.
“With these conditions out here today we knew we would need additional man power so we raised it to a second alarm pretty quickly,” Prillman said.
In total 3 alarms where sounded, allowing firefighters to rotate in and out and take breaks to cool off. Neighbors even came out to give a helping hand.
“I have seen a number of residents from the neighborhood bringing bags of water and boy it sure is appreciated. It’s great to have that kind of support from our community, this is their fire department and I just love seeing them take care of them,” Prillman said.
Two firefighters were hurt while battling the fire. Both had minor burns, one was taken to United Regional and the other was treated at the scene.
