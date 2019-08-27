HHH: Final numbers 2019

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The final numbers from Hotter’N Hell Hundred officials about the number of cyclists this year are in.
The total registered for at least 1 biking event over the weekend was 11,446.
Endurance Riders led the pack with 9,669 registrations.
USAC Racers held the second spot with 694 registrations .
Trail Events Riders trailed behind with 675 registrations .
The first year of the Gravel Trails sold out with 408 registrations. We’ll have to see how they approach the Gravel Trails come next HHH season.
Even with the numbers being a couple hundred shy of last years’ events, organizers say that the 2019 Hotter’N Hell Hundred was a complete success.
