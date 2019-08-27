HHH: WF Businesses talk about their Hotter’ N Hell experience

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Hotter’ N Hell wrapped up this weekend, but hotels, restaurant, and retailers in Wichita Falls will continue to feel the impacts of the economic boost. The big race last weekend was a hundred miles, featured thousands of riders, and brought in millions of dollars. The one-day race has a huge economic impact on the city as a whole.
For the past 23 years, the Gutierrez family have been serving authentic Mexican food in Wichita Falls and says they have learned to be prepared for the big event.
“This year we had a bunch of people come, especially on Sunday the day after the race. We did have a lot of people come In from last year, and then they check-in on social media and we are just so proud that we have people coming back.” said Waitress and Manager of Gutierrez Restaurant Priscilla Villegas said.
Beyond the financial boost, they like sharing the Wichita Falls culture with out of town guest.
“They like to tell us stories about what they see when riding. They ask us what does this mean. Cause we have all the statues around. So we like to explain to them about certain things,” Villegas said.
For Healthy’s Downtown owner Carrie Gardner, her first Hotter’ N Hell on Scott street was not quite what she imaged but still a great experience.
“I was expecting thousands of people to come through here, but it was more like a one hundred, and that is was okay. I made some new friends, and educated people on what we do here. Since we were new and a lot of the riders were repeat riders and there was not a business here last year,” Owner of Healthy’s Downtown Carrie Gardner said.
Still, in her first year, downtown Gardener says she is rounding out the learning curve and looking forward to next year. Most importantly, she says she would not change a thing.
"Nah, it was just a cool experience, and I’m really excited to be downtown and serving the downtown community,”Gardner said.
This summer Wichita Falls has seen some big events like the Horseshoe Tournament and HHH, and with no officials numbers just yet the CVB says they do know they had a little over 4000 hotel nights.
