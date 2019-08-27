Hiring Event for Wind Projects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions held a hiring event today, August 27. They focused on construction as they are gathering applications for a Wind Project in Texoma, that is 90 miles west of Wichita Falls and 17 miles south of Crowell in Truscott.
The construction company will be building from the ground up.
More than 20 people applied today at the hiring event.
For more information you can always check out the Workforce Solutions Facebook page.
