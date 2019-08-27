MSU to be featured on ESPN 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A pair of Lone Star Conference games will be featured as part of the 2019 Division II football showcase schedule on ESPN3 announced today.
The Midwestern State at Texas A&M-Commerce match-up on October 12 in Commerce, Texas, and the Texas A&M-Commerce at West Texas A&M contest on November 2 in Canyon, Texas, were selected to be streamed on ESPN3, and available on the ESPN App.
Division II announced 18 regular-season football games that will be showcased on ESPN3 or NCAA social media as part of a media agreement intended to promote the division on several platforms throughout the academic year.
The first 18 games of the football showcase are predetermined games, 16 of which are conference matchups.
An additional four flex games — intended to highlight crucial matchups — will be finalized later in the season and played in November.
Division II football showcase full schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 5 Harding at Ouachita Baptist (ESPN3)
Thursday, Sept. 5 Fort Hays State at Central Missouri (Hybrid)
Saturday, Sept. 14 Ohio Dominican at Valdosta State (ESPN3)
Saturday, Sept. 14 Ferris State at Central Washington (ESPN3)
Saturday, Sept. 21 Findlay at Ohio Dominican (ESPN3)
Saturday, Sept. 21 Shaw at Chowan (Hybrid)
Friday, Sept. 27 New Haven at Bentley (Hybrid)
Saturday, Sept. 28 Central Oklahoma at Northwest Missouri State (Hybrid)
Saturday, Oct. 5 Lindenwood at McKendree (Hybrid)
Saturday, Oct. 5 Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State Mankato (Hybrid)
Saturday, Oct. 12 Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech (Hybrid)
Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:05 p.m.Midwestern State at Texas A&M-Commerce (ESPN3)
Saturday, Oct. 19 West Chester at Shepherd (Hybrid)
Saturday, Oct. 19 Benedict at Albany State (ESPN3)
Saturday, Oct. 26 West Georgia at West Alabama (ESPN3)
Saturday, Nov. 2 Charleston at West Virginia State (Hybrid)
Saturday, Nov. 2 Wingate at Lenoir-Rhyne (ESPN3)
Saturday, Nov. 2, 4:05 p.m.Texas A&M-Commerce at West Texas A&M (ESPN3)
Saturday, Nov. 9 To be determined
Saturday, Nov. 16 To be determined
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network/Lone Star Conference. All rights reserved.