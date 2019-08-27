News Channel 6 City Guide: Bags for Brags Cornhole Tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at the Bags for Brags Cornhole Tournament that’s taking place on Saturday, September 7th at The Warehouse in downtown Wichita Falls. Members of the Class of 2019 of Leadership Wichita Falls spoke with us about the event that’s raising money for a good cause.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
