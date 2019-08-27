News Channel 6 City Guide: CASA of Red River

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at all the work that CASA of Red River does for children that find themselves in the system at no fault of their own. These Court Appointed Child Advocates give a voice to these children and follow them throughout their case and beyond.
