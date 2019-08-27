A taste of April weather in late August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls logged its hottest day of the summer yesterday and set a new record high for August 26th with 108 degrees. We’re waking up to a completely different weather experience this morning in the wake of a powerful summer cold front. Not only are there some strong thunderstorms in the region but winds are gusty out of the north and temperatures are falling. Confidence is high that temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon with a few showers. Better rain chances come tonight with scattered thunderstorms lingering into the early morning hours.