A taste of April weather in late August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls logged its hottest day of the summer yesterday and set a new record high for August 26th with 108 degrees. We’re waking up to a completely different weather experience this morning in the wake of a powerful summer cold front. Not only are there some strong thunderstorms in the region but winds are gusty out of the north and temperatures are falling. Confidence is high that temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon with a few showers. Better rain chances come tonight with scattered thunderstorms lingering into the early morning hours.
Wednesday will be spring like as well with a chance of thunderstorms and highs in the mid 80s. We’re back to the 90s Thursday into Friday. Five days out, the Labor Day weekend is looking decent with highs around 90 degrees and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
