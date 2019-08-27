Texoma Gives event in early Sept.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Anndrea Harris with Child Care Partners joins us to talk, “Texoma Gives.”
Texoma Gives is a 16-hour, online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma.
Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation serves the surrounding areas as well, which represents a 24 county area in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
Texoma Gives will kick off at 6:00 a.m. on September 12.
All event related donations must be made through the Texoma Gives website between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on September 12.
You can also check out the Child Care Partners of Wichita Falls website.
