Ware On C Block Party coming up!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Logan Ralston joined Jake in studio today to talk, “Ware On C Block Party."
The event will be Thursday, September 5 on 4th and C Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This event is FREE & open to the public.
The Ware On C Block Party is a monthly community event taking place on 4th and C Avenue, in Lawton, where guests can take advantage of outdoor activities, local shopping, food trucks and more.
For the September Ware On C Block Party, compete in an exclusive Ware On C Corn Hole tournament as well as a fashion show featuring local retailers.
The event is pet and stroller friendly.
You can always check out the Chamber’s website for events.
