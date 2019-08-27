WFISD middle school’s future unclear, receives F grade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When House Bill 1842 passed in 2015, the goal was to help schools who hadn’t met state requirements for five years or more. Schools would either have to close, or the entire school board would have to be replaced.
Unfortunately for Kirby Middle School, they’re on year four.
But associate superintendent Peter Griffiths adds, “If we had any kind of attempt at or hint of a state takeover I think we’d appeal that pretty strongly.”
After the 2017-18 school year, the WFISD school board approved for a turnover plan to be put in place for Kirby. This plan would focus on changing the overall culture of the campus, as well as the classroom instruction.
After one year of the plan, district officials say that there has been some improvement, but agree that there is still room to grow.
We saw some gains in Kirby," said Griffiths, “but it’s just not enough.”
Kirby’s F grade breaks down in three major areas: student achievement, school progress and a section called closing the gaps which focuses on groups of students.
“[The Texas Education Agency] does a great job of helping us monitor our progress, but for us it really comes down to what the individual child’s results are,” said Debbie Dipprey, the district coordinator for student improvement.
Griffiths said that doesn’t tell the whole story of what’s happening at Kirby, or explain the state agency’s process for evaluating schools.
Like we might be getting kids to pass that they raised the bar to a different standard is like changing the goal post all of a sudden. You think you’re kicking a fifty yard field goal when it’s actually seventy. So it’s just getting our students to meet that expectation," he said.
“We fully expect things to turn around and for students to be improving by the end of this year,” said Dipprey.
