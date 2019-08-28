Blitz on 6 is back!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weekly Blitz on 6 returns to bring you all the local high school football scores and highlights every Friday at 10:15 followed by a live show on our app starting around 10:45.
When you get back from the stadium you can turn to News Channel 6 to see how every team around Texoma did and see the best plays from the best games.
The Blitz on 6 is your first chance to get everything high school football in Texoma.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.