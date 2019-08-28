City of WF applies for Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community designation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Bicycle Action Team of Wichita Falls submitted an application earlier in August, 3 years ahead of the timeline, to recognize the city as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community.
The application is currently under review while the City of Wichita Falls is eagerly awaiting a response.
Leaders from the Action Team believe things like new bike racks, adding bike lanes and the completion of the circle trail will all help their application.
