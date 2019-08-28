City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule

City offices will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
City offices will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls wants to let residents know about the changes to the trash pickup schedule and closures for the holiday.

City offices and non-emergency facilities will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. The trash pickup schedule for that week will be adjusted as follows:

  • Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday
  • Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday
  • Regular service will resume on Thursday

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Labor Day, and both will reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For more information, you can always contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD arrests three after car chase
WFPD arrests three after car chase on Central Freeway
Texas laws that will go into effect Sep. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas laws that will go into effect Sept. 1 include open carry and alcohol sales
Texas State Capitol Building (Provided by Wikimedia Commons)
5 new state laws you need to know
Car crash
The impact drinking and driving had on a former MSU Texas student
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found

Latest News

The man was arrested after attacking a woman who tried to intervene in an argument.
WF man arrested for assaulting woman
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
Firefighters battling grassfire near U.S. 258
Firefighters battling grassfire near U.S. 258
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists