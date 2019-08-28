City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls wants to let residents know about the changes to the trash pickup schedule and closures for the holiday.

City offices and non-emergency facilities will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. The trash pickup schedule for that week will be adjusted as follows:

Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday

Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday

Regular service will resume on Thursday

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Labor Day, and both will reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For more information, you can always contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.