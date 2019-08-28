City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls wants to let residents know about the changes to the trash pickup schedule and closures for the holiday.
City offices and non-emergency facilities will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. The trash pickup schedule for that week will be adjusted as follows:
- Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday
- Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday
- Regular service will resume on Thursday
The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Labor Day, and both will reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
For more information, you can always contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.