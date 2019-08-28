Wichita Falls Labor Day trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City offices wants to let Wichita Falls residents know about the changes to the trash pickup schedule and closures for the holiday.
City offices will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 2.
The trash pick-up schedule for this week will be adjusted as follows:
- Monday’s trash pickup will move to Tuesday.
- Tuesday’s trash pickup will be moved to Wednesday.
- There will no curbside compost pickup on Wednesday.
- Regular services will resume on Thursday.
The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Labor Day.
For more information, you can always contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.
Waste Connections will be running a regular schedule for the holiday weekend.
- Trucks will pick up trash as normal on Monday, September 2.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.