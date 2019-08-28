SAFB, City leaders tackling military spouses job issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In a military community like Wichita Falls, it's important to have a strong partnership between Air Force families and the civilian world.
Finding good jobs for spouses of airmen stationed at Sheppard is a major focus.
“Unemployment is so low in Wichita Falls and companies of all sorts are having problems finding skilled employees,” said Henry Florsheim, the President, and CEO of Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. “At the same time, you got this population of military spouses on the base or around the base that are traditionally highly educated and have a hard time getting employment because they’re [employers] so concerned that they will only be here for two or three years.”
On Wednesday afternoon, leaders from the city and Sheppard Air Force Base discussed during a military lunch how they can tackle the issue of jobs for Air Force spouses.
During the event, they announced, ‘Military spouse professional network’ will launch in October.
"It's designed to help them achieve their career goals when they are getting to Wichita Falls," said Taylor Davis, the director of Wichita Falls talent partnership.
New bills passed by the Texas legislature will also help. One allows military spouses to transfer professional licenses as they move from state to state.
"For example, they may be a cosmetologist, a teacher, or a nurse and they have these experiences and these skills set that they worked in another state," said George Woodward, the chief public affairs for SAFB. "Now when they come here they will be able to have that experience and licenses recognized quickly."
Woodward said they appreciate the city working closely with them to improve the quality of life in Wichita Falls.
"We're blessed at Sheppard to have, I think, the best community relationship and this is a great example of that," said Woodward.
The launch event for Military Spouse Professional Network is set for October 10th from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates.
