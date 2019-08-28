Texas A&M Agrilife holds Brush Control Field Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension offices from Montague and Clay held training classes Wednesday, Aug. 28 for local land owners.
Mike Campbell, Clay County County Judge, said “This is a workshop that the county agents and agrilife extensions put together to help farmers and ranchers better manage their pastures. The workshops build is on brush control.”
Bill Holcombe, Clay County Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent, said "If you don’t get good brush control then the mesquites, marestails, or ragweed will come in and will overpower the grasses we depend on for forage and vegetation to feed the cattle and graze the cattle on.
This in result will cost farmers money because they will have to buy another supplement for the livestock to feed on.
Campbell said “So we have learned some concepts today on the difference between just buying hay and feeding hay to being better managers so that we can get by with using less hay. And really the economics of it means we make more money when we don’t have to feed hay and the only way we can do that is if we have good pasture.”
“It’s been a very, very wet spring and we gave way to a dry hot summer," Holcombe said. “Weed and brush control is always a big topic with producers, especially cattle producers.”
It has been difficult to have a controlled brush fire because of how hot and dry it has been.
Holcombe said “Fire has its benefits, for brush and weed control. There’s a lot of woody brush species that fire helps control. Obviously using herbicides is a more manageable way to do that with less risk involved.”
Campbell said “The biggest advantage to actually coming and attending one of these is really the conversation we have out in the pasture with other producers."
To find out how you can control brush you’re encouraged to contact your local Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent.
