Texas’ Driver Responsibility Program repealed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting September first, almost one million Texans can renew their suspended driver’s license. It’s all possible thanks to Texas House Bill 2048's repeal of the Driver Responsibility Program. Created 16 years ago, the program added surcharges to traffic violations which range from $100 to $2,000 per year for three years.
According to the Department of Public Safety, 1.4 million drivers in the state had their license suspended under DRP. With its repeal, all surcharges and suspensions going forward will now be waived.
“It started adding up and their surcharges may of been very expensive on a month to month basis, so it will be a relief for a lot of people here in Texas,” DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing.
Drivers will still be responsible for any other suspensions, fines, and fees on their driving records and any payments made prior to the programs repeal will not be refunded.
DPS recommends this site for questions concerning the repeal of the Driver Responsibility Program.
For information on reinstating a driver license or to pay fees, visit the License Eligibility website.
