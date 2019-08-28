2020 Vision, fall conference mid-September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Barbara Farmer joined Sarah in studio to talk about an event that the Wichita Falls Human Resources Management Association (WFHRMA) is going to be putting on.
2020 Vision will be at The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave in Wichita Falls, on September 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
This event is the association’s fall conference. They will have speakers, panel discussions and will be serving breakfast.
Wendi Schmidt, Sr. Manager, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. will be speaking her piece: Emotional Awareness and the Impact on Leadership
There will be a Leadership Panel Discussion focused on The Role of Social Capital and Emotional Intelligence in Leadership
Speakers include:
- Dr. Suzanne Shipley, President of Midwestern State University
- Lt. Col. Christopher Mulder, SAFB
- Roby Christie, Director, Hotter Than Hell
- Robin Papak, United Regional Human Resources Director
Moderator: Dr. Niyati Kataria, Midwestern State University
Keynote Speaker - Julie Burch, Celebrate, Educate, & Communicate: Generational Skills for HR Professionals
Price includes a full breakfast and a conference giveaway bag from WFHRMA and their Sponsors
Membership Price: Early bird discount $79/ $89 after Sept 6th
Non-Member Price: Early bird discount $99/$115 after Sept 6th
Fall Conference Table Rate: $550 for 8 seats
(Table Rates are available for organizations wanting to bring multiple guests)
You can register now on the event website.
Bronze Level - $250:
Company logo will be listed on the Conference Program Announcement of Sponsorship on Facebook, Linkedin and WFHRMA Website Logo will be listed on Conference Power Point Slide. 1 Free ticket to the Conference
Silver Level - $450:
Company logo will be listed on the Conference ProgramAnnouncement of Sponsorship on Facebook, Linkedin and WFHRMA WebsiteLogo will be listed on Conference Power Point Slide. Includes (1) Vendor Booth set-up. 2 Free tickets to the Conference
Gold Level - $650:
Company logo will be listed on the Conference ProgramAnnouncement of Sponsorship on Facebook, Linkedin and WFHRMA WebsiteLogo will be listed on Conference Power Point Slide. Includes (1) Vendor Booth set-up. Company logo on Conference Invitations (deadline August 8.) 3 Free tickets to the Conference.
Please email Megan Magaña at wichitafallshrma@gmail.com for more information regarding Sponsorship Packages
