2020 Vision, fall conference mid-September

WF HR Mgmt Association Int
By Katelyn Fox | August 28, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 12:42 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Barbara Farmer joined Sarah in studio to talk about an event that the Wichita Falls Human Resources Management Association (WFHRMA) is going to be putting on.

2020 Vision will be at The Forum, 2120 Speedway Ave in Wichita Falls, on September 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This event is the association’s fall conference. They will have speakers, panel discussions and will be serving breakfast.

Wendi Schmidt, Sr. Manager, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. will be speaking her piece: Emotional Awareness and the Impact on Leadership

There will be a Leadership Panel Discussion focused on The Role of Social Capital and Emotional Intelligence in Leadership

Speakers include:

- Dr. Suzanne Shipley, President of Midwestern State University

- Lt. Col. Christopher Mulder, SAFB

- Roby Christie, Director, Hotter Than Hell

- Robin Papak, United Regional Human Resources Director

Moderator: Dr. Niyati Kataria, Midwestern State University

Keynote Speaker - Julie Burch, Celebrate, Educate, & Communicate: Generational Skills for HR Professionals

Ticket Prices

Price includes a full breakfast and a conference giveaway bag from WFHRMA and their Sponsors

Membership Price: Early bird discount $79/ $89 after Sept 6th

Non-Member Price: Early bird discount $99/$115 after Sept 6th

Fall Conference Table Rate: $550 for 8 seats

(Table Rates are available for organizations wanting to bring multiple guests)

You can register now on the event website.

Sponsorship Levels

Bronze Level - $250:

Company logo will be listed on the Conference Program Announcement of Sponsorship on Facebook, Linkedin and WFHRMA Website Logo will be listed on Conference Power Point Slide. 1 Free ticket to the Conference

Silver Level - $450:

Company logo will be listed on the Conference ProgramAnnouncement of Sponsorship on Facebook, Linkedin and WFHRMA WebsiteLogo will be listed on Conference Power Point Slide. Includes (1) Vendor Booth set-up. 2 Free tickets to the Conference

Gold Level - $650:

Company logo will be listed on the Conference ProgramAnnouncement of Sponsorship on Facebook, Linkedin and WFHRMA WebsiteLogo will be listed on Conference Power Point Slide. Includes (1) Vendor Booth set-up. Company logo on Conference Invitations (deadline August 8.) 3 Free tickets to the Conference.

Please email Megan Magaña at wichitafallshrma@gmail.com for more information regarding Sponsorship Packages

