Wednesday brings morning showers, pleasant afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like yesterday, we expect showers and a few thunderstorms to find Texoma through the morning hours. Rain should give way to a pleasant afternoon with partly cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the 80s. Thursday will be warmer with a stray thunderstorm possible and light south winds. Highs will be in the low 90s both Thursday and Friday. Texas and Oklahoma will be on the eastern periphery of a ridge of high pressure centered over the desert southwest. This weather pattern will help keep slight rain chances in the forecast into the Labor Day weekend.