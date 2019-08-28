Wednesday brings morning showers, pleasant afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like yesterday, we expect showers and a few thunderstorms to find Texoma through the morning hours. Rain should give way to a pleasant afternoon with partly cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the 80s. Thursday will be warmer with a stray thunderstorm possible and light south winds. Highs will be in the low 90s both Thursday and Friday. Texas and Oklahoma will be on the eastern periphery of a ridge of high pressure centered over the desert southwest. This weather pattern will help keep slight rain chances in the forecast into the Labor Day weekend.
The average high temperature this time of the year is 95 and every high temperature in our 7 day forecast is cooler. The details of the weekend forecast are still vague but overall it looks like winds will not be strong and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.