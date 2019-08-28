WFISD school board discusses future of elementary schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls ISD School Board is working to fine-tune its long range plan for elementary schools in the district.
They discussed a 10-year master plan which includes which schools they will possibly renovate, close, and how many new elementary schools they would like to build.
The schools they are considering closing down the line include Zundy Elementary, Ben Franklin Elementary School, Crockett Elementary School, Fain Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lamar Elementary School, and Kate Burgess Elementary,
Schools that they are considering to making additions to are Scotland Park, Southern Hills, West Foundation, Cunningham, Ben Milam, and Haynes Elementary.
They are considering renovating Fowler and Booker T. Washington Elementary.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt explained that the way they categorized which schools to possibly close, renovate or make additions to came down to the age of the building, the location, and the land around it.
The school board has not decided or voted on anything but they are closer to nailing down what they want the district’s elementary schools to look like in the future.
What is included in their 10-year plan will not necessarily be included on one bond if there is an election held next spring.
