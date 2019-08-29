Cricket invasion hits Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - You've probably noticed a lot more crickets around town, in Seymour the warm summer followed by the rain has brought an invasion of the leaping insects.
Buildings across the city are suffering the same fate, their walls are covered in thousands and thousands of crickets and residents say they’ve had enough.
“It was raining crickets, you couldn’t even walk it was so bad,” Sway Galleos said.
“Those little yellow things that stop parked cars where just, you couldn’t see the yellow it was just black,” Cheya DeMille said.
Whiteside Museum of Natural History director, Christopher Flis said there is no need to worry, and that this is all normal for this time of year.
“For us in Seymour is been extremely hot and dry and that promotes our cricket mating so now we are in the middle of the mating season,” Flis said.
While it’s a nuisance the invasion’s actually a great learning experience. It shows the scale of just how many more insects there are compared to humans.
“When you see a hundred thousand of them in your neighborhood think about the bigger picture, they’re really everywhere,” Flis said.
The good news is their mating season ends in a few weeks, which will bring an end to the cricket invasion.
