Drive safe this Labor Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During last year’s Labor Day weekend in Texas, there were 328 car crashes and eight deaths, they were all caused by drunk drivers.
On this travel-heavy weekend, the Department of Public Safety will be out searching for drunk and dangerous drivers.
“We'll have extra patrols during the weekend and through Monday, looking for the normal things we try to look for to keep our roads safe, anybody speeding, reckless driving, making sure everyone is buckled up,” DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said.
DPS also recommends staying distraction free by not texting and driving. They also want people to think ahead and drive defensively, because you very well could be sharing the road with drunk drivers.
“Give yourself some space, be patient, give yourself room to make an invasive maneuver if you need to, or break. And just know after midnight the likelihood of having a drunk driver on the roadway with you is going to go up,” Sgt. Buesing said.
