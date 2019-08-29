GOTW Preview: A lot of respect between Graham and Hirschi

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Week one of the high school football season is upon us.
Our Game of the Week between Hirschi and Graham kicks off Friday at 7.
One reason this is our game of the week is the story lines surrounding this game.
It’s year one of the Antonio Wiley era at Hirschi and, while they lost a great running back in Daimarqua Foster and will have a new starting quarterback, the foundation that Danny Youngs built in his five years in Texoma remains.
That is something the Steers recognize.
“Well we know one thing," graham head coach Kenny Davidson said. "That program has come a long way, coach Youngs did a great job with them. I saw them down at coaching school, he said the Hirschi Huskies are going to be good. You can just tell the program is going in the right direction, so it’s going to be a battle.”
“They have always been real big and fast," Hirschi junior LB Corey Ballew said. "They lost some really good key players, but they still have some really good players.”
On the other side of the ball, the Graham Steers are a storied program with 24 district titles in their history and six since 2010.
As the Steers go into this match up against a new head coach and some new weapons, their reputation has preceded them.
“They do everything to very detailed," Hirschi senior LB Fred Fleeks said. "As far as in their routes, in their blocking assignments, everything they do. They try to do to perfection. I try to get that into our defenses head because they actually try to do perfection.”
“Go about their business methodically and just execute," Hirschi head coach Antonio Wiley said. "They are just going to get after you, they are going to play hard and execute and they are going to be ready. No doubt they are going to be ready, but I think our kids will be too.”
Last year Hirschi won 43-29 and I expect another great matchup this time around.
