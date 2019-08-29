Henrietta Jr. High principal receives TASSP recognition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday, August 29, Henrietta ISD tweeted about a recognition given by the TASSP, or the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.
Congratulations is in order for Mr. Terry McCutchen, who is the Jr. High principal at Henrietta, as he is being recognized as the Region 9 Principal of the Year.
Mr. McCutchen has been the Henrietta Jr. High principal since 2017. He earned a bachelor’s in Multidisciplinary Studies from McMurry University and later a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Angelo State University. In his 28 years, he served with classroom and administrative services at Abilene Wylie ISD, Paradise ISD, Graham ISD, Ralls ISD and City View ISD.
As Region 9 winner, Mr. McCutchen is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year.
