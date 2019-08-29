Hospice of WF Building Bridges program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Amanda Culley from Hospice of Wichita Falls joined us in studio to talk about the upcoming Building Bridges Program (Children’s Bereavement Program).
Building Bridges provides support for kids and teens who have experienced the loss of a significant figure in their lives. The loss does not have to be recent.
This program is held twice a year for 8 weeks. Participants will meet one hour every week of the session. Groups are sorted by age. A caregiver group will also be available. Each group will have at least 2 specialty trained facilitators.
The fall leg of the program will run from September 17 through November 5.
They will meet at University United Methodist Church located at 3405 Taft Blvd. in Wichita Falls from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Building Bridges is a weekly support group that offers emotional support to children and teens from Kindergarten through their Senior year of high school. They also offer support to the families of affected youth.
Building Bridges curriculum is based on the following principles :
Acceptance of the expression and experience of a wide range of emotions in a safe environment
Validation of the unique quality of individual grief
Guidance through the painful days of mourning and adaptation of family change.
Creation of skills and abilities that effectively serve participants throughout life.
The deadline to register is September 13.
You can register by contacting Hospice of Wichita Falls. You can call (940)-691-0982 or register online by visiting their website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.