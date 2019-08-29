Local community to host jamboree

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thornberry is looking to get some bodies rocking with the Thornberry Jamboree.
The big day is this Saturday, August 31, at the Thornberry Community Center at the corner of FM 171 and Clothesline Road.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for musicians.
Admission is $2 at the door, music will playing from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
They will have live classic country and gospel music.
There will also have a 50/50 raffle drawing. Where half of the money raised goes to a special ticket holder and the other half goes to the community center maintenance.
Tickets for the drawing will be 1 for $1 or 6 for $5.
Bring your appetite because they will have grilled hamburgers, served with chips and a drink for $5.50, Desserts for $1.50 or the entire meal for $7.
All extra proceeds will go to benefit the upkeep of the Thornberry Community Center.
For more information you can contact John Holland at (940)-416-0616 or visit the event Facebook page as well as Thornberry Community Center’s Facebook page.
