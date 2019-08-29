Market Street gives donation to nonprofit in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This morning, United Family donated over 80 soccer balls to the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club. Hosted at Market Street, which is owned by United Family, the large donation was presented with smiles and happy faces all around. The store’s manager told us why they decided to donate it all.
“Well Kellogg’s had these soccer balls and we said we knew what we could do with them and you know Boys and Girls Club does so much for Wichita Falls that we thought it would be a good fit,” Market Street manager Larry Martin said.
In total, more than 700 balls have been donated by United Family to organizations that serve communities in Texas and New Mexico.
