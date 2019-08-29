MISSING: CCSO asking for help in locating woman

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who hasn't been heard from since last week.
Officials say 44-year-old Omega Fletcher last spoke with family members over the phone on August 23. She had been staying at her mother’s house in the Pecan Valley neighborhood west of Lawton for the past few months. Fletcher is originally from Chandler, Arizona.
Investigators with the sheriff’s department say they attempted to ping Fletcher’s phone earlier this week but were told the phone had been off for at least 24 hours. The timeframe means her phone hasn’t been on since Sunday or Monday.
They say there were no signs of a disturbance at the home where she was staying and all of her personal belongings are still inside and her vehicle is not missing.
Fletcher is described as a black female, 5′6″, 150 pounds with hair down to the middle of her back.
Authorities are asking the public to contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at 580-353-4280 if they have any information on the whereabouts of Omega Fletcher.
