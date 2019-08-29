MSU holds open house for MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is holding an open house to showcase the newly named MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center.
The open house will be Thursday, August 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Bea Wood Hall 131.
They will have free Bahama Bucks available will supplies last.
You can meet the MOSAIC staff and learn more about the opportunities they provide.
MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center is a support, resource and advocacy center which provides multi-cultural opportunities for students that promote self-awareness, identity and culture.
MOSAIC has a Facebook page, where, over the summer, they posted about the name change and their excitement for the Fall 2019 semester:
If you’re unfamiliar with the campus, the MSU Website has a map of the campus.
