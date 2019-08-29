MSU President’s Picnic for students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday, August 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dr. Susanne Shipley, President of MSU Texas, invites the students of Midwestern State University to the Sikes House Lawn for a picnic.
Sikes House is located at 2405 Midwestern Parkway.
The menu will include hamburgers, hotdogs, bratwursts and veggie dogs, with all the toppings. They’ll also have sides and cold drinks.
They’ll have lawn games as well.
Students that have a campus meal plan can use their ID card, all other students will be covered by the SGA (Student Government Association).
The Mesquite Dining Hall and Maverick’s Corner will be closed during the picnic.
If you are driving to this event, MSU asks that you park in the south campus parking lot (Lot 15) just past the Student Wellness Center.
If you live on campus, the MSU green shuttle will be marked “Picnic Shuttle” and will run that way from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Come out and meet Dr. Shipley as well your 2019 Student Government Association executives.
