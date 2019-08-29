Talking Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leslie Schaffner, President of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation (WFACF), joined us in studio to talk Texoma Gives.
Texoma Gives is a 16-hour day of online, local philanthropy.
On September 12, starting at 6:00 a.m. and through 10:00 p.m. you can donate through the Texoma Gives website in order to help fund local non-profits.
The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits.
This initiative, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations whose missions align with your passion.
For more information you can always check out the event Facebook page.
