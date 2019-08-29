Temperatures getting hotter to finish the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a welcome break from the typical late-summer scorcher, temperatures are getting hotter as we close out the week. Today will be a warmer version of Wednesday with light south winds, partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 90s. Friday’s forecast is pretty much the same including a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain chances make up a small part of the weekend forecast.
Overall the forecast for the Labor Day Weekend looks good for outdoor plans. Winds will be light with mostly sunny skies High temperatures will be near 90 degrees. A stray thunderstorm is possible through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s for Labor Day.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.