Tracking some sever storms this evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today was a little warmer than yesterday with our high being in the upper 90s, for this evening we will see some partly cloudy skies that will linger into tonight. We are tracking some storms that are moving into the area. But they should dissipate before tonight. Tonight we will see some mostly cloudy skies with a low in the mid 70s. However tomorrow looks to be pretty warm like we saw today with a high in the upper 90s across Texoma. But there is some good news, we do have a small chance for some showers tomorrow afternoon